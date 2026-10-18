Image of Defence Minister David McGuinty during press conference

UPDATE: At least four people have died and dozens have been critically injured following a fire and explosion at a training area within the CFB Wainwright military base at approximately 4 p.m. MT on Saturday, October 17. Officials are calling this one of the “worst tragedies for the forces in Canadian soil in peace time”. A terrorist attack has been ruled out as the cause of the fire.

Yesterday, Defence Minister David McGuinty confirmed that an incident that occurred at the CFB Wainwright military base has resulted in both fatalities and injuries.

“I’m saddened to share that there have been both fatalities and injuries as a result of an incident on the base,” McGuinty told the press.

“The Canadian Armed Forces, the Department of National Defence, partners across the federal government, including public safety, are working with the Government of Alberta and municipal governments to mobilize all necessary support and working through all the details of what actually occurred.”

He continued, “We will have more to say in the coming hours and days.”