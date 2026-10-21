Source: Juno News

The BC Conservative candidate for Vancouver–Yaletown, Margareta Dovgal, held a meet-and-greet event with Conservative MP Aaron Gunn to touch base with potential voters on Sunday, where Juno News had the opportunity to ask her what she believes is at stake in the election and why British Columbians should choose the BC Conservatives to govern the province.

Speaking with Juno News, Dogval touched on the NDP’s costly and opportunistic snap election call, how they can restore safety on the streets of British Columbia, how they’ll bring economic opportunities back to British Columbians, and the Conservative plan to reduce healthcare wait times.

“We’ve had nine years of the NDP in charge, and they’ve continually told us to lower our expectations. We have to deal with street disorder. We have to deal with long delays when we’re waiting to see someone in the emergency room or waiting months for a basic medical procedure,” Dovgal told Juno News.

“These are the kinds of things no one in BC should be settling for. And I want every British Columbian to say, ‘I’ve had enough of the NDP, and I’m ready for change.’”

According to 338 Canada, a polling aggregate, polls show Dovgal and the NDP incumbent candidate Terry Yung as being neck and neck in the race for the riding.

However, Polymarket currently shows a huge lead in favourability for the overall leadership race, with Conservative leader Lorne Doerkson a favourite to win at 89 per cent, while David Eby trails at 11 per cent at the time of writing.

This data is brought to you in partnership with Polymarket.

“Overwhelmingly, the issues that constituents speak to me about have to do with very basic public safety issues. So when you’re out with your stroller, and you have your nine-month-old in a stroller, you don’t want to have to dodge around someone who is suffering psychosis,” Dovgal said.

“You don’t want to be a senior on a bus worried about whether you can get off at the next stop without having to encounter someone screaming at you.”