Source: Juno News (Ty Sylvester)

Breakaway Family Restaurant advertised for an “INDIAN PIZZA COOK” in a Winnipeg Marketplace Facebook group, saying it wanted an “Indian Individual with pizza making skills.”

The posting specified that the employee would prepare regular pizzas served in Canadian restaurants. They even went so far as offering accommodation or living space to successful applicants.

The ad has drawn criticism from residents who say the wording excludes qualified applicants based on their background. It also raises a legal question: can a Manitoba employer advertise an ethnic preference for a job that does not appear to require it?