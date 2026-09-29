Juno News

Juno News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
carl pacholka's avatar
carl pacholka
Oct 1

WHATever his first name is canoe has no business being in politics!!! its despicable; he is another groomed wef plant that shows the total corruption of the libtard party!!! Wat the hell are these manitobans doing??? WAKE UP

Reply
Share
Andrew's avatar
Andrew
Sep 30

> Konrad Narth

Nice, a white guy.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Candice Malcolm · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture