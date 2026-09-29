Source: Obby Khan on Facebook

The leader of the Progressive Conservative opposition in Manitoba, Obby Khan, is stepping down despite caucus members voting to support him in a confidence vote.

In a Monday announcement, Khan announced that he would not only step down as leader but also quit the Progressive Conservative caucus to sit as an independent MLA for Fort Whyte.

“Last Friday, as many of you have heard, at our pre-session caucus meeting, a motion of non-confidence was brought forward in my leadership. I was prepared to accept that result, as any leader should be,” he said during the Monday press conference.

Thirteen MLAs voted confidence in Khan, while six voted against the PC leader, with just one absentee voter.

“I won that vote by more than a two-to-one margin. Afterwards, members spoke about coming together, moving forward. I was prepared to do exactly that with every single member, including those who voted against me,” he said. “No retaliation, no retribution. Disagreement is part of leadership. I am well aware of that. So is accepting the outcome when a decision has been made.”

He said members of the caucus were still revolting against his leadership despite losing the confidence vote.

“I want to be absolutely clear what this decision is and what it is not. I am not leaving because I lost the confidence of caucus. I won that more than two to one. I’m not leaving because I’m unwilling to fight,” Khan said. “I have spent my life fighting for things I believe in. I am making this decision because I will not allow a fight for a title to take precedence over my responsibility to Manitobans and compromise my personal integrity.”

Khan noted that he was a Canadian-Pakistani born to an immigrant family, and he was proud to be the party’s first leader who “looked like me.”

“As candidates prepare to put their names on ballots, I thank you for the sacrifice you are about to go on,” Khan said. “ I hope by the time you take your seats in this legislature, this caucus has found its way back to work for Manitobans, the work that they expected to do.”



In a news release sent out Tuesday, the Manitoba Progressive Conservative Caucus announced La Vérendrye MLA Konrad Narth as interim leader of the Official Opposition.

“I’m grateful for the trust and confidence of my colleagues, moving forward as one united caucus,” Narth said in a statement. “I want to thank the former leader for his service. I believe that there’s a better path forward for this province, and Progressive Conservatives are committed to showing Manitobans exactly what that looks like.”

The timing comes as MLAs returned to the Manitoba Legislature for the fall legislative session this Tuesday.



“Manitobans deserve an Opposition that not only holds their government to account, but listens to their concerns and is ready to offer them something better,” Narth said.

“That’s our job. We owe you our very best work, and we are committed to delivering that to you. We are more optimistic than ever about building a more affordable Manitoba, a more prosperous Manitoba, and a safer Manitoba.”



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