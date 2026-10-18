Source: Facebook

Nearly six in ten First Nations failed federal financial transparency requirements in 2024-25, according to a Fraser Institute study, as senators pressed Ottawa over its decade-long suspension of enforcement.

The study found just 41 per cent of First Nations had publicly available financial reports, while Indigenous Services Canada received reports from only 45 per cent of 578 non-self-governing First Nations as of March 31.

As first reported by Blacklock’s Reporter, the figures followed an April 22 Senate hearing where Quebec Senator Clément Gignac pressed officials over enforcement of the First Nations Financial Transparency Act.

“I believe this law is still in effect, even if you do not enforce it,” Gignac said.