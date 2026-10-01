Juno News

Juno News

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 2

.... Joly said the recipients negotiated and carried out their agreements “in good faith.”

“Therefore, as a matter of fairness and sound stewardship of public funds, it was determined that further pursuit of recoveries was not likely to be successful, and not in the public interest,” ....

If I may simplify (translate).

NOT IN CORRUPT LIBERAL INTERESTS.

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Thane's avatar
Thane
Oct 1

Yet the cra bureaucrats want to fine ordinary Canadian citizens $50 a day for arbitrary, petty, just-because reasons. One rule for thee and another for me (lieberal insiders and scammers).

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