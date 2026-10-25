Source: X (Marc Nixon)

Liberal MPs voted to block a bid to claw back $34 million in taxpayer cash handed to ineligible green technology projects, despite an earlier unanimous committee call to recover improperly awarded funds.

The public accounts committee rejected the motion 5–4 without debate, according to Blacklock’s Reporter, voting against declaring recovery of the funds in the public interest.

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly previously confirmed the board rejected repayment, citing slim chances of recovery and the public interest.