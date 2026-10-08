Liberal MPs voted to adjourn a parliamentary committee meeting Wednesday, cutting short debate as Conservatives demanded Ottawa recover $34 million in taxpayer funds awarded to ineligible green technology projects.
The clash erupted at the House of Commons public accounts committee over Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC), the scandal-plagued agency Conservatives dubbed the “green slush fund.”
During the October 8 meeting, MP Kristina Tesser Derksen defended the government’s response to concerns raised by Auditor General Karen Hogan.
“The department responded proactively, quickly, and well,” she said, citing Hogan’s previous testimony.
“Weaknesses were identified and addressed. Let’s not throw more good money at this. It is not in the public interest to do so.”
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Tesser Derksen then moved to adjourn, ending the meeting without a vote on the Conservative recovery proposal.
Industry Minister Mélanie Joly had confirmed Ottawa would not seek repayment of $34 million awarded to five ineligible projects, citing the likelihood that recovery efforts would fail.
“Therefore, as a matter of fairness and sound stewardship of public funds, it was determined that further pursuit of recoveries was not likely to be successful, and not in the public interest,” Joly wrote in response to an order paper question.
On Wednesday, Conservative MP Michael Cooper accused Liberals of shutting down efforts to recover taxpayer money.
“The Liberals SHUT DOWN a CPC motion to ORDER the recovery of $34 MILLION tax dollars,” Cooper wrote on social media.
A 2024 Auditor General report found SDTC awarded $59 million to 10 ineligible projects and identified 90 conflict-of-interest policy violations involving nearly $76 million.
A subsequent review identified five ineligible projects receiving $34 million, but Ottawa did not name the recipients or publicly explain the differing findings.
The decision not to pursue repayment contrasts with the Public Accounts Committee’s earlier unanimous recommendation to recover improperly awarded funds.
SDTC disputed some eligibility findings, which do not necessarily establish wrongdoing. The scandal prompted Ottawa to transfer SDTC’s programming to the National Research Council in 2025.
How soon we forget.
Joly states: “Therefore, as a matter of fairness and sound stewardship of public funds, it was determined that further pursuit of recoveries was not likely to be successful, and not in the public interest,”...
What a sickening conglomeration of self-acquitting weasel words. A perfect description of the devolution of our governing process.
Here's a suggestion for Joly. The next time you have to come up with such a statement, simply resort to the truth and say: "It is impossible for a Liberal politician or insider to commit a crime. Therefore this Committee is adjourned." See how much easier that is?
And hiding in shadows of this relatively paltry sum of a mere $36m are the billions or hundreds of billions stolen over the past decade by the likes of the 'Other' Randy Boissonault and his partner, Steven Anderson (memory jogger - tall, slender guy, immaculate white linen suit with black buttons, matching black painted fingernails, and a comical misunderstanding of how auto correct works). Anderson could have appeared as the bungling crook in a Three Stooges movie. I believe the number this handsome duo stole was in the hundreds of millions. And GC strategies with their ArriveCan scam, and the hundreds of billions stolen by every other sole-source contractor feeding at the taxpayer trough.
..."recovery not likely to be successful and not in the public interest"? ..
Normally I disguise any remarks requiring a scatological reference with asterisks. Not this time. This calls for clarity, so, BULLSHIT. Revenue Canada knows how much change you and I have in our pockets.
If you're able to stomach the fact that a Liberal politician or insider is incapable of committing a crime, then go ahead and attend that next Liberal fundraiser. Make sure to count your fingers before you leave.
As previously stated when this incompetent AH put an end to queries on this "Green Slush Fund".
After all ...
It really wasn't a "Green Slush Fund" at all but a LIEBERAL SLUSH FUND.
... SO ....
Once again... The corrupt piggies at the trough are doing what they do best.
PROTECT THEIR OWN.
It's what trained seals do.
Next time any of you are in Ottawa perhaps throw Joly a fish but make sure it's rotting from the head down.
Just like her boss.