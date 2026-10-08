Juno News

Juno News

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James Turner's avatar
James Turner
Oct 9

How soon we forget.

Joly states: “Therefore, as a matter of fairness and sound stewardship of public funds, it was determined that further pursuit of recoveries was not likely to be successful, and not in the public interest,”...

What a sickening conglomeration of self-acquitting weasel words. A perfect description of the devolution of our governing process.

Here's a suggestion for Joly. The next time you have to come up with such a statement, simply resort to the truth and say: "It is impossible for a Liberal politician or insider to commit a crime. Therefore this Committee is adjourned." See how much easier that is?

And hiding in shadows of this relatively paltry sum of a mere $36m are the billions or hundreds of billions stolen over the past decade by the likes of the 'Other' Randy Boissonault and his partner, Steven Anderson (memory jogger - tall, slender guy, immaculate white linen suit with black buttons, matching black painted fingernails, and a comical misunderstanding of how auto correct works). Anderson could have appeared as the bungling crook in a Three Stooges movie. I believe the number this handsome duo stole was in the hundreds of millions. And GC strategies with their ArriveCan scam, and the hundreds of billions stolen by every other sole-source contractor feeding at the taxpayer trough.

..."recovery not likely to be successful and not in the public interest"? ..

Normally I disguise any remarks requiring a scatological reference with asterisks. Not this time. This calls for clarity, so, BULLSHIT. Revenue Canada knows how much change you and I have in our pockets.

If you're able to stomach the fact that a Liberal politician or insider is incapable of committing a crime, then go ahead and attend that next Liberal fundraiser. Make sure to count your fingers before you leave.

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 9Edited

As previously stated when this incompetent AH put an end to queries on this "Green Slush Fund".

After all ...

It really wasn't a "Green Slush Fund" at all but a LIEBERAL SLUSH FUND.

... SO ....

Once again... The corrupt piggies at the trough are doing what they do best.

PROTECT THEIR OWN.

It's what trained seals do.

Next time any of you are in Ottawa perhaps throw Joly a fish but make sure it's rotting from the head down.

Just like her boss.

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