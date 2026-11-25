The Carney Liberals are seeking sweeping powers to seize private land for the Alto high-speed rail project, with plans to transfer it to private companies and possibly make farmers pay $25,000 or more in arbitration costs.

Draft budget legislation released on November 20 would exempt the Toronto-to-Quebec City rail from the federal Expropriation Act, allowing Ottawa to transfer rights to expropriated property to other entities for railway purposes rather than to Alto.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet grilled Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon during Tuesday’s question period over the proposed powers.