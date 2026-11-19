Mark Carney’s Liberals are opening Canadian roads to Chinese EVs while weighing military base restrictions over spying and national security concerns, according to media reports.

Transport Minister Steve MacKinnon said Wednesday that Ottawa will consider restricting Chinese-made EVs at military bases and government facilities, even as Carney seeks to expand their access to Canada.

When Global News asked whether Chinese EVs could be barred from sensitive facilities, MacKinnon said that would require a full federal review.

“That will be part of a more cross-governmental review of that matter that would involve Public Safety and other departments,” MacKinnon said.

Asked why Ottawa allows potentially restricted vehicles into Canada, MacKinnon said the government is “always on the lookout for risks” involving connected vehicles.