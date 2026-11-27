Credit: Pexels ( Yama Saighani , enhanced with AI)

CTV News has joined Gander, a new Canadian “sovereign” social media platform that many Canadians have probably never heard of.

Gander launched publicly this year and claims to have attracted more than 66,000 members. It’s built on the same open-source protocol used by Bluesky, which uses chronological feeds rather than engagement-maximizing algorithms.

The platform bills itself as a Canadian alternative to foreign-owned social media, where users have more control over their experience and privacy.

But who is behind Gander, and what does the company consider acceptable speech?