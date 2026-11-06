Source: X (Sean Fraser)

A constitutional lawyer warns that the Carney government’s surveillance bill could put journalists’ confidential sources at risk by letting police access telecom information without a warrant or safeguards.

Daniel Santoro told Juno News that Bill C-22 (the Lawful Access Act, 2026) protects medical information and solicitor–client privilege from its proposed warrantless service-confirmation powers, but not confidential journalistic sources.

“The failure to include journalist-source confidentiality in this provision means it is not protected,” Santoro said.