Juno News

Juno News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 12Edited

Looking at the "Minister's Picture" which is an upper body shot and can't resist.

Is he wearing pants?

Reply
Share
Pat's avatar
Pat
Oct 13

Easy solution - create a transgender category where they compete against each other. Problem solved.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Candice Malcolm · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture