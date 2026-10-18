Source: X (Rebel News/Sheila Gunn Reid)

Legacy media vehicles reportedly blocked a lease road for firefighters in Wainwright on Sunday, causing firefighters to have to drive around their vehicles to get through.

A video posted by Rebel News’ Sheila Gunn Reid shows government-subsidized media vehicles blocking a road used by first responders in Wainwright, Alberta, following a mass-casualty event on Saturday that led to the deaths of four Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members, along with 39 others who have been injured.

Alberta RCMP and Wainwright fire services were not immediately available when asked to confirm the incident, or when asked whether the vehicles delayed emergency services and if the drivers received tickets.

A press conference Sunday with several senior government and CAF officials revealed that, along with the four individuals who lost their lives, the fire also led to 19 CAF members being in critical condition, eight in stable condition but still hospitalized, and 12 others being “ambulatory” and receiving medical attention for their injuries.