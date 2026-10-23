Source: X (Sarbraj Singh Kahlon)

Sharry Grewal, a resident who’s lived in Surrey for 12 years, opened up about how his family is still traumatized after being at the scene of a suspected targeted killing of a 23-year-old in Langley while trying to share the little free time he and his wife had with his children.

Grewal shared his experience with Juno News and explained how his family is still coping with the trauma and how he hopes the ongoing BC Election will result in safer streets and a more affordable British Columbia.

“We first thought it was like fireworks happening out there, but then suddenly my wife said, ‘No, it’s shooting. He’s shooting. Just run.’ So we ran from there,” Grewal told Juno News.