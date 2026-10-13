Source: Instagram

A lawyer running for Kitchener City Council is facing professional misconduct allegations involving mortgages taken out by senior citizens.

Anant Jain is one of five certified candidates seeking a Ward 4 council seat in the October 26 municipal elections.

His campaign website describes him as “a law professional with 20 years of experience in the legal industry” and lists “strong governance and accountability” among his priorities.

In an application filed in April 2025, the Law Society of Ontario alleged that Jain acted for senior borrowers in approximately 20 mortgage transactions involving Canada’s Choice Investments between July and October 2021.