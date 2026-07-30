Angelo Isidorou on X

Two of the key members of the BC Conservative Party have stepped down from their roles in a move that’s shocking conservative movement supporters across the country.

Angelo Isidorou, the now-former executive director of the party, helped rebuild the modern BC Conservative Party from near-obscurity into the Official Opposition and ran the party’s campaign in the last provincial election, announced he has stepped down.

Philip Dippenaar, the party’s managing director, also has resigned from the party, though both leaders of the movement have received a wave of support from party members and commentators online.