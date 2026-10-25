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Juno News

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James Turner's avatar
James Turner
2d

As much as I agree with this opinion, I doubt there's any real value in pursuing it.

Wagner is the Chief Justice, appointed by the should-be-defendant Justin Trudeau. But the entire Supreme Court is Liberal-controlled. Seven of the nine are Liberals. And no one mentions this fact, neither mainstream nor independent media. If anyone believes that this is not the deciding factor in the appeal ... well, I do not know how to communicate with you.

Taking Wagner out of the equation would not have an effect on the court's decision.

That was decided before the formality of their accepting the appeal.

And yes, that's a decidedly negative and depressing view of things, but it is also the reality of this Brave New World we live in, once called Canada. A world where the victims of a crime are jailed, and the perpetrators glorified and set free.

One bright ray of sunshine though. Take a look at Mr Eby's fate on the Left Coast Mr Carny.

Thinking of calling a snap election any time soon? Any of your, ahem, orifices notably puckered up this morning?

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
1dEdited

Chief Justice Wagner commissioned a bust of himself and has placed it prominently in the Supreme Court building.

His arrogance appears to be well beyond what the sock moron and Canada's current conman of a PM could ever aspire to.

The chance of him doing the right thing is likely zero...

OK... No likely involved ... Just plain zero.

Will he do the right thing when it comes time to decide on the sock idiots' use of the EA.

Don't hold your breath on that one either.

The Conman (the sock idiots adviser and replacement) likely has big plans for using the EA in the near future when enough Canadians get fed up with this WEF, Globalist, EU, UK loving liar fake and fraud of a PM and realize that his track records were clear.

Everything he has ever touched turns to that which one picks up after one's dog. Just look at the UK and his buddy Macron.

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