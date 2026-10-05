Juno News

Juno News

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Deborah L. Cook-Hunter's avatar
Deborah L. Cook-Hunter
Oct 6

Good grief....laws for restricting what you can say and now laws to give up your guns too??? Here in the US both are guaranteed by our Constitution! This is certainly concerning to the freedom loving patriots here in America. Never ever give up your guns people. Here in the US a well armed citizenry is their ability to defend themselves from oppression, a check on government power, to resist tyranny and is essential for maintaining a free society.

We all know the criminials will still have their weapons, how do you protect yourself and your family from them?

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Dakota Elliott's avatar
Dakota Elliott
Oct 6

Then there's the unsavoury "compensation" stories floating around there. Type 51 LMGs being classified as "other" and being offered $2 in compensation when they're worth $10K+ at market, or the individuals who said the portal said they could potentially receive $X and then they receive less than 10% of that dollar value once they surrendered thier guns. Then the LPC wonders why gun owners are wary of them.

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