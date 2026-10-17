Juno News

Juno News

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Retired SgtMaj's avatar
Retired SgtMaj
Oct 17

Corrupt individuals will always attempt to silence those who wish to expose them. And these are some of the most corrupt on the planet 🙄

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Monica's avatar
Monica
Oct 17

India must be panicking so you must be close to their corruption

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