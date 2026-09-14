We live in troubling times, particularly as Canadians. The Carney government is quietly — but systematically — assailing our freedoms at every opportunity by sneaking bills through Parliament that will fundamentally change our lives. Honest coverage is being maligned, shut down, and shut out. And the journalists who feel it’s their duty to report the fa…
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