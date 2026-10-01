Juno News

Juno News

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Jehu3's avatar
Jehu3
Oct 2

I hope they win big. The woke/left do everything to promote their pagan ideology which does lead to the hatred against Jews and Christians.

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 2

Go Jewish teachers.

Best of luck and god's speed.

Canada has become a sick abomination in too many areas and sadly typified by too many, if not all trustees and Boards of Education.

As for their sickening unions ....

What complete farces they have shown themselves to be lead by the Ontario Elementary School Union who is way ahead of the pack.

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