Source: Wikimedia Commons

Islam is expected to overtake Christianity as the world’s largest religion by 2035, according to new projections from the Pew Research Center.

Christians currently make up the world’s largest religious group, followed by Muslims. However, that is expected to change within the next decade as the Muslim population continues to grow at a faster rate.

Pew estimates that Muslims will number approximately 2.57 billion by 2035, slightly more than the projected 2.52 billion Christians.

And the gap is expected to grow over the following decades.