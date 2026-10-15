Source: Wikimedia Commons

One Burnaby, BC resident was grateful to hear the province’s $ 10-a-day daycare subsidy being a topic of discussion in the BC election, as her organization, Kids First Parent Association of Canada, is calling for significant reform to the way the province addresses childcare options.

In an exclusive interview with Juno News, Helen Ward, the president of Kids First Parent Association of Canada, a non-profit grassroots organization of parents advocating for the “support and recognition of parental care of children” and supporting “optimal child well-being”, talked about what she views as needing to change in the province for the best outcomes for both children and parents.