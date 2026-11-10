Source: Facebook (Millwoods Community Group)

Three grass fires broke out across Edmonton over the Diwali weekend after individuals set off fireworks without permits, sending firefighters scrambling to multiple locations across the city.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) responded to fires near 41 Avenue and 344 Street SW, 34 Avenue and Meridian Street, and 34 Avenue and Calgary Trail.

One fire came dangerously close to a home in the Ermineskin neighbourhood, burning just metres from a resident’s backyard fence.

Tara Hoffman, who lives nearby, warned that the fire could easily have spread to nearby properties, putting homes and lives at risk.