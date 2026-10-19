Source: X (Jeffrey Rath)

Over one million people have already voted in the Alberta referendum, with Elections Alberta collecting a total of 1,356,873 votes between October 13 and October 17 through advance and special ballots. With a total of 3,148,343 eligible electors, this means that 43 per cent had already voted before voting day.

According to Elections Alberta, 837,791 votes came from advance voting locations, while 519,082 special ballots were collected via mail. A total of 174,532 were cast the first day advance polling opened.

To put this in perspective further, only 809,988 votes were cast in the lead-up to the 2023 provincial campaign, with 1,777,315 votes overall, suggesting Albertans may view the referendum as even more important than electing a premier.