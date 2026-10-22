Source: Juno News

Just days before election night, the BC Conservative’s candidate for Langley–Abbotsford and former transportation critic Harman Bhangu spoke with Juno News in Langley about his campaign and why he thinks Lorne Doerksen, the interim leader of the BC Conservative Party, is the right man to lead British Columbia.

In an exclusive interview with Juno News, Bhangu said that if re-elected to represent Langley–Abbotsford, voters can expect him to continue to be a hard worker, delivering results for the riding and British Columbia.

“I was here reviving this party back in 2022 with a close-knit group of friends, and my good friend Aaron Gunn, and then I was vice president. Always just marching forward. Always wanting to take out the NDP. That has been my main goal,” Bhangu said.

He said the main goal of him and the BC Conservative Party continues to be restoring “prosperity and hope” to the province after defeating the NDP.

“That’s what I’m fully committed to. We’ve been knocking on doors, engaging people. People are really ready for some change,” he said.