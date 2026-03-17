Ontario students are now being told to write their own “land acknowledgements” as part of a Grade 7 curriculum unit that pushes “stewardship” over “ownership” and contrasts Western ideas of “wealth” with Indigenous teachings about “collective care.”
The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board is running an “Indigenous Teachings & Land Acknowledgements” unit. The course takes students through lessons on Indigenous culture, beliefs and environmental teachings, and concludes with a final project where students write their own land acknowledgement.
Throughout the unit, students are encouraged to view the material as a moral and cultural journey.
Juno News receives zero tax-dollars. Help us replace the legacy media. Become a Juno News premium subscriber today and support strong, fearless journalism.