Juno News

Juno News

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Gareth Llewellyn's avatar
Gareth Llewellyn
Sep 30

I feel dirtied by this revelation that people of my generation support the Weasel. Perhaps the 'grey' in their 'brain' cells has shifted to their hair.

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Harold B.'s avatar
Harold B.
Oct 1Edited

I am embarrassed for my age group . I never really knew how ignorant of world events my friends were . Great people but absolutely clueless . Even when we collapse they will blame Trump .

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