Juno News

Juno News

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Franz Kafka's avatar
Franz Kafka
Oct 7

If Quebec can free itself of the Athenian Democracy (Corporate Fascism) of Mark Carney it will make it easier for other provinces to follow. It is now self-evident that Canada is not a nation and never was. It is a playground for an Epsteinian cabal of banks and a diseased, inbred and insame monarchy in London who are conducting murderous experiments, not only medically, but financially and socially with an increasingly aware but helpless and captive population.

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RDKyle's avatar
RDKyle
Oct 7

Finally, a NET ZERO that I can support

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