Source: X (Lisa Raitt)

Former Conservative cabinet minister Lisa Raitt says she’s concerned about whether Prime Minister Mark Carney’s ‘assisted suicide’ bill would permit a patient with dementia to have MAID on an earlier written request, even if they are happy and content.

Raitt worries the Liberal proposal would allow MAID to proceed regardless of the family’s wishes.

“Even after 11 years, yesterday, I saw him smile, laugh, interact and enjoy his meals while being non-mobile, incontinent and non-verbal,” Raitt wrote on X.

“I can promise you, I would ignore any advance directive.”

The warning comes after Bill C-41 was introduced, which would allow eligible Canadians suffering from a serious, terminal illness (including those with Alzheimer’s disease) who are expected to lose their capacity to make decisions to pre-arrange MAID.