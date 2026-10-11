Juno News

Juno News

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Andrew
Oct 11

> his father worked in international development.

> “I spent my childhood in conflict and post-conflict societies around the world. I lived in Yemen for a few years, Kosovo, Nigeria, and then did my entire high school in Malta

He doesn't mention immigration. I'd bet money he's open borders.

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