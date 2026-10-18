Source: CPAC

Former CSIS director David Vigneault warns Chinese electric vehicles could turn Canadian roads into surveillance networks for Beijing, tracking drivers and harvesting private data as Prime Minister Mark Carney opens the door to Chinese EV imports.

Vigneault, who headed the Canadian Security Intelligence Service from 2017 to 2024, told the BBC’s The Interview that Chinese-made EVs pose serious national security risks.

“Not to overhype it, but there is the reality that all of your data, what you say, where you go, with whom you are, who you associate with, everything you do around your car, will be acquired by China,” Vigneault said.

“It is not a question for me; it is a reality.”