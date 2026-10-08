Juno News

Juno News

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 9

"Foreign influence commissioner unsure how many agents must register"

WOW....

How to instill confidence and competence for sure...

OR NOT

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Daryl Wall's avatar
Daryl Wall
Oct 8

Do all Liberal politicians and their appointees attend seminars and workshops on "Weasel Wording"? After all, they must be doing something on all those taxpayer funded retreats and conferences.

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