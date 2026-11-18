Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government is seeking protection from lawsuits over its blanket freeze on student aid to private career colleges, leaving thousands of students stranded amid questions about how it is handling alleged fraud.

The PC government introduced Bill 148 on Monday, which would provide retroactive legal protection to the province, its ministers and government officials for decisions related to the OSAP program.

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The omnibus bill would preclude certain civil actions arising from OSAP decisions, investigations and enforcement activities. The protections would be retrospective, though judicial reviews, constitutional challenges and a number of other proceedings would still be available.