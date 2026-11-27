Source: Unsplash (Shane McLendon)

Black River First Nation Chief Sheldon Kent announced on November 23 that his community intends to begin extracting silica sand near Vivian, approximately 50 kilometres east of Winnipeg, as early as spring 2027, despite the project having yet to receive an environmental license.

Manitoba rejected an earlier proposal from Calgary-based Sio Silica in February 2024 over concerns about groundwater and drinking water safety. The company’s revised application remains under provincial review and proposes extracting 100,000 tonnes of silica sand in its first year.

“We are going to go forward with or without the province,” Kent said, according to the Winnipeg Free Press.

While Black River First Nation holds a five per cent equity interest in Sio Silica, the Free Press reported that Kent has separately invested in the company and is personally a shareholder.

Documents reviewed by Juno News show that Black River has its own financial administration law governing the disclosure and management of private financial interests among elected officials.