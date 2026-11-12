Source: NFB , edited with AI

“Gender identity has become an obsession for the conservative right.”

That was the premise filmmaker Simon Coutu brought to the National Film Board of Canada (NFB) when pitching Transpositions, a documentary examining the growing opposition to transgender identity policies.

Production records obtained by Juno News through access-to-information requests show that Coutu had already formed strong opinions about the people he intended to interview, particularly conservatives and parents protesting gender identity policies in schools.

The publicly funded documentary had a planned budget of $112,532, according to the disclosure. The documentary was developed specifically for YouTube.