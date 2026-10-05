Juno News

Juno News

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 6

Feds under the corrupt farce that is Lieberal Governance leave all Canadians in the dark about pretty much everything they do or are up to so why should the big city Mayors be any different.

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David James's avatar
David James
Oct 6

Healthcare, homes, food banks etcetera. It is a long list. Longer the closer we get to communism.

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