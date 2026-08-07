Source: X (Polymarket)

After years of fiercely defending his COVID record and brushing off critics, Dr. Anthony Fauci is now refusing to answer questions, pleading the Fifth 111 times before Congress as a Senate committee moves to hold him in contempt.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee voted along party lines Thursday to approve a contempt resolution against Fauci, sending a referral to the Justice Department for potential investigation.

“Dr. Fauci faced no risk of federal prosecution,” committee chairman Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said. “All he had to do was tell the truth.”

Fauci received a sweeping pre-emptive pardon from former president Joe Biden in January 2025 covering potential federal offences tied to his government service dating back to 2014.