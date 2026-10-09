Juno News

Juno News

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edward codack's avatar
edward codack
Oct 10

So let me understand this, Jewish schools, businesses, and Synagogues get shot at and we get the usual “ this doesn’t reflect Canadian values “ ( apparently it does ). But nothing is done to prevent them.

Moslem schools get an email , that isn’t shared and everyone loses their collective nut.

Am I missing something….!

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Joe Schafer's avatar
Joe Schafer
Oct 10

Muslim culture does not tolerate the Christian culture and values that is the foundation for Canada. Muslims do not value women, they do not want our judicial system and impose sharia law. The muslim culture will forever destroy the Canada we once valued.

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