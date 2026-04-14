(Sarah Dotzert from Unify Action) Source: Unify Action on social media

A young conservative activist says her Charter rights may have been violated after being banned for life from the University of Guelph, not for anything she said, but over a private conversation her father had.

Sarah Dotzert posted a video from her organization, Unify Action, showing the letter the university sent her notifying her of the ban. Dotzert told Juno News that she suspects she was banned to silence her organization and conservative voices on the University of Guelph campus.