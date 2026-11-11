Source: Wikimedia Commons

The RCMP has spent $58.5 million on Black Hawk border patrol contracts and, in its most recent enforcement disclosure reports, made just 73 arrests. It will not disclose flight hours and has not indicated whether it could use a cheaper aircraft.

“The RCMP does not publicly release detailed operational information such as flight hours, aircraft utilization rates, deployment patterns or other information that could reveal policing tactics, capabilities or operational approaches,” the force told Juno News.

The RCMP awarded 11 helicopter contracts originally valued at $83.7 million, which was later reduced to about $76.5 million due to various contract changes. As of October 16, 2026, they had spent $58.5 million (excluding some of the other program expenses).