Source: X (Jason Kenney)

Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney is sounding the alarm that separatists could pull off a stunning referendum upset on October 19, despite polls showing overwhelming support for keeping Alberta in Canada.

Kenney sounded the alarm during an interview with CTV’s Question Period, warning that low voter turnout could hand separatists an unexpected victory.

“I’m concerned about turnout, because the lower the turnout, the better for the separatist side,” Kenney said. “If turnout is 40 per cent or below, I think they could actually win.”

Albertans will vote on 10 referendum questions, including whether the province should remain in Canada or begin the constitutional process toward holding a future binding referendum on independence.

The separation question is non-binding, meaning a separatist victory would not immediately separate Alberta from Canada.