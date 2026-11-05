Source: Unsplash (Tom Caillarec)

The horrific scenes playing out before our eyes on the TV news don’t lie — at least not this time.

Paris is burning; Milan, Belgium and Berlin are also burning; and many other European cities have been taken over by violent protesters who’ve destroyed monuments and private property.

Let’s not forget the scenes of 60,000 immigrants from Morocco breaking into the southern Spanish territory of Ceuta.

The woke legacy media wants you to believe it is merely students who are protesting for better conditions and better resources in their classrooms.

Except those so-called students look rather menacing and much, much older.

Let’s face it: All of these European cities and countries have been taken over by massive uncontrolled immigration of those who don’t share Western values.

This evidently is what our Prime Minister, Mark Carney, believes will be healthy and productive for Canada.

He has no problem with unchecked immigration (more than what we have now) and lax consequences for violent offenders.

In a speech last week in Montreal to his elitist friends with the European Union, he repeated that the “world is becoming more dangerous and divided” — his mantra to keep his easily manipulated followers in a state of permanent loathing against President Donald Trump and all Americans.

Continuing his elitist bafflegab, Carney claimed their societies are “being shaken by new storms” — the “upheaval” of climate change, the “erosion of democratic norms” and the “weaponisation of trade.”

The latter two comments were no doubt aimed at Trump.

He added that economic integration has become a “weapon” and tariffs a means of “exerting pressure.”

Of course, this toxic narcissist would never ever admit that tariffs work both ways and that he walked away from the trade talks with the U.S., no doubt for political reasons.

He claimed that the EU will form a “protective canopy” under which Canadian citizens can all “thrive.”

That’s complete and utter bullshit.

Carney’s wet dream about being part of the EU is all about him. He is absolutely obsessed with rubbing shoulders with his European pals and looking like a big man on the European stage. That has been obvious since he came to power.

Besides, how else can he justify non-stop trips to the 27 member countries of the EU?

It doesn’t take him much. Next week he’s doing the summit circuit to Ireland, the Philippines, Cambodia and China. Bring on the haute cuisine aboard Air Force One!

The Elbows Up crowd don’t want to or refuse to see it.

Yet this is not at all about making Canada more productive with more opportunity and affordability, as Carney also claims.

Becoming allied with Europe makes absolutely no sense for several reasons.

Geographically, we are across the globe. We think like North Americans and identify with our neighbours south of the border, not Europeans.

We are not about to start using the Euro.

Besides unchecked immigration from countries that don’t respect Western values, 5 of the 27 EU countries have debt higher than 100% of their gross domestic product: Greece, Italy, France, Belgium and Spain.

Another seven fall into the “warning zone” — holding a debt-to-GDP ratio higher than the EU’s 60% allowance.

Only Estonia, Denmark and Luxembourg have healthy levels of debt.

What exactly is of financial benefit to Canada, with its own debt issues, to join, with nearly half of the EU member states in an unhealthy debt situation?

Marine Le Pen, leader of France’s right-leaning National Rally party, has no use for the EU.

She says unelected officials in the EU have too much power and there is too little room for member states to say no to the EU’s control of borders, trade, agriculture and energy.

She says decisions made by the Commission are dropped on member country parliaments with limited debate.

Of course, that would appeal to King Carney.

He likes to rule Canada like a dictator.

He rarely attends Parliament. He almost never runs his decisions by Parliament, including this EU wet dream.

He hates to be questioned and abhors the thought of accountability.

Yes, he’ll fit in with the EU elitists just fine.

Canada? That’s another story.

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