Source: Facebook (Elizabeth May)

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May took some shots at the Liberals’ Budget 2026, saying she’s “appalled” by the federal Liberals’ budget and claims that she regrets propping up Liberals in votes of confidence when it mattered.

In one of her last remarks as Green Party Leader before Mike Morrice takes the helm, May lambasted the Liberal Party for abandoning climate targets in the budget, even as the government still states that Canada will be net zero by 2050.

“This is the first budget in more than a decade that not only fails to live up to the challenge of the climate crisis, but actually repudiates the very idea of targets,” she said in the House of Commons on Friday.

“The Liberals still mouth the words ‘net zero by 2050’ as if they are meaningful… Net zero by 2050 was an invention for public relations purposes to kick down the road to 2050 any real action for our children and grandchildren.”