Juno News

Juno News

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Murrius's avatar
Murrius
Oct 3

So Elections Alberta “cracks down” on Forever Canada two weeks before the referendum after they spent months, obviously campaigning for the no side in a very well funded effort using $ that came from who knows where? Even now there will be no consequences and no accountability. Not very impressive for an organization that’s supposed to be neutral.

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Bamboo's avatar
Bamboo
Oct 3Edited

Elections Alberta is still showing favouritism and partisanship in favour of Forever Canada organization...Elections Alberta has not ordered that FC disclose full retroactive financial disclosure from June, 2026 but only from Aug, 2026.....There are some months were the FC campaign more than likely received its main injections of financial contributions through venues such as the Jan Arden concert and other celebrity shows.....Additionally the full finances which FC generated have not nor will likely ever be disclosed to the public or Elections Alberta.....The "rules" in this Alberta referendum were rigged right from the start against the Alberta independence organizations.....It was the Alberta independence organizations who actually fully adhered to all and every rule, regulation and requirement in all aspects, including financial disclosure of contributions from the start of the referendum.....Honesty and integrity was clearly one-sided and only done by the Alberta independence organizations while the Forever Canada campaign was allowed to brazenly and arrogantly flaunt the financial disclosure laws with total impunity......

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