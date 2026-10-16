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The Eby government faces potential scandal over a plan to transfer 400 Crown land parcels to First Nations, potentially leaving forestry companies without compensation for lost logging rights.

The proposals were not disclosed in the NDP’s election platform.

A confidential September 10 briefing, obtained by Northern Beat columnist Rob Shaw, outlines proposed changes to the Forest Act that were absent from the NDP’s election platform.

“Presently, there are approximately 400 parcels committed for transfer through Treaty and reconciliation agreements,” the document states.