Juno News

Juno News

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
3dEdited

Gee....

The Government (especially NDP and Lieberal types) attempt to fix things.

Those things quickly become corrupt fakes, frauds and money pits.

Or worse.

It's certainly what Eby and the NDP have been up to in BC.

It's what the Lieberals are up to in Ottawa on behalf of all of Canada.

It's what CINOs like OntArWeOwe's PC's do.

At least to some extent the Premiers of Alberta and Saskatchewan try to fix some things.

In BC ...

The NDP has not fixed a single thing but boy have they taken care of their own and of course their Indian brothers.

Vancouver now has a Greenie in charge. Something else that is green and comes out of one's nose comes to mind on that one.

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wanderer's avatar
wanderer
3d

How many daycare spaces are given to gimmegrants?? The ones that stay home, don't work, have 8 kids that are all in schools and daycare!!???

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