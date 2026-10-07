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Juno News

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 8Edited

Fingers crossed ...

As the expression goes ...

"It ain't over till it's over."

... BUT ...

Maybe there is hope for BC and while I suspect there will be more then a few disappointments with what the "Conservatives" in BC appear to be more CINO then Conservative relative to the complete fool and idiot EBY and the NDP they will be a breath of fresh air for a Province that dearly needs to get their air away from the cesspool that is Eby and NDP governance.

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CLo's avatar
CLo
Oct 7

So either Kanadians have woken up and somehow gotten a point or two more in IQ....or BC residents simply aren't as dumb as Ontarians..... As an Albertan, my bet is on the "BC>Ont" theory....

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