Source: CPAC (screenshot)

A fierce political battle over private property rights erupted in B.C. on Wednesday as interim Conservative Leader Lorne Doerkson confronted NDP Leader David Eby, demanding he scrap Indigenous rights legislation he warns is unleashing legal chaos, deepening divisions and threatening the property rights of thousands of homeowners.

The October 14 clash centred on B.C.’s 2019 Indigenous rights law, DRIPA, amid mounting concerns over land claims and private property rights.

“The reality is that DRIPA has to be repealed in this province,” Doerkson declared.

“It has created more division on the landscape than I have ever seen in my life, and this legislation is not that old.”